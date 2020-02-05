Kids ‘de-coding’ their way to success; thanks to WhiteHat Jr

9-year-old Shillong girl creates app to take on bullying

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 5: Bullying is a rampant issue with kids across the world with a UNESCO report finding that one in three children globally experiences bullying at school and a similar proportion are affected by physical violence. A 2018 Comparitech study has also shown that Indian children are the most prone to cyber-bullying compared to kids across the world.

To tackle this situation, 9-year-old Mae Mae from Shillong has created the anti-Bullying App, which helps kids to report their bullies anonymously and alert their parents, teachers, and friends about the same.

With increasing access to internet, cyber-bullies have sprung up in large numbers as well. Children who are bullied in schools often carry the mental trauma throughout their lives. This not only affects their mental health, leading to anxiety disorder and depression, but also affects their self-confidence and makes them question their capabilities.

Mae Mae and her sister having faced similar incidences of bullying decided to catch the bull by its horns. While learning coding on the WhiteHat Jr platform, Mae Mae thought of using her knowledge to create an app to help other kids fight bullies.

Once logged in, the child can anonymously share details of the incident including the name of the bully and give detailed explanation on how they were mistreated. This will notify their parents and teachers and encourage them to take necessary disciplinary action to nip the issue in the bud.

"In today's time, kids are well aware of societal issues and want to contribute in their own way to address them. Teaching kids to code not only provides a well-structured way to introduce them to rational thinking and problem-solving skills, and also improve their creativity and concentration. Kids as young as 6-year-old can start to learn coding to prepare them for the future. We are witnessing many young kids like Mae Mae creating some extremely creative, high utility digital applications that will make a lasting impact on the world"

Another example is an 8-year-old Souradeep Sarkar from Burdwan, Kolkata who created the DYSXA App, which is a learning aid app for dyslexic kids that enables them to learn the alphabets and numbers. The app aids in learning, forming words, has animation for words like birds, pictures of objects, etc., and a program to help the kid learn the pronunciation of the word fed in the app. The app also has a separate colour and sound for every letter, and quizzes to help kids practice and identify the correct word or spellings.

16-year-old Jishnu Baruah from Dibrugarh, Assam has created the Light Bag app which allows kids to shed off load from their school bags. While going to school, he saw kids struggle with carrying heavy bags to school every day and got the idea to create the app.

With the help of WhiteHat Jr., he made the app which allows teachers to update the name of the books and notebooks they want the student to carry on a specific day. The app provides an estimate of the weight in the student’s bag and shows animations to the teachers to convey the student’s discomfort depending on the weight of the bag. Based on the weight calculations, teachers can reduce the number of books so that students can carry a lighter bag to school.

All these kids are learning to code on WhiteHat Jr, an EdTech startup that teaches coding to kids between 6 to 14 years of age.

