Killing of ULB cadres: Villagers take out protest rally

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 19: Amidst strong opposition from police administration against holding rallies, villagers from greater Salguri near Patgaon carried out a protest rally on Sunday against the alleged killing of two persons suspected to be ULB cadres in an encounter with the police on Saturday early morning, at Lungsung area inside the Ultapani forest area in Kokrajhar district.

Villagers carried out a protest rally while taking the dead body of Jwngsar Mushahary at the Selekha Bazar under Patgaon police outpost in Kokrajhar district and demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of the Bodo youths.

The police administration tried to obstruct the holding of the rally in the area, yet the villagers carried out a rally taking the lifeless body of Jwngsar Mushahary.

The villagers demanded justice for the slain youths besides asking for punishment for the culprits.

Villagers and family members of Jwngsar Mushahary have claimed that Jwngsar Mushahary was not a member of the newly floated ULB militant organisation.

Later, the body of Jwngsar was buried at the village graveyard after performing rituals.

Notably, two ULB cadres, who were identified as Jwngsar Mushahary and Janak Kumar Brahma, were killed in an encounter with police.

Former Lok Sabha member and social activist Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary, BSU secretary Banjit Manjil Basumatary strongly condemned the encounter of the two Bodo youths on Saturday early.

They demanded a serious investigation involving a sitting judge from the High Court into the incident.

Bwiswmuthiary has alleged that two Bodo youths were killed in the encounter without any proper verification.

Kokrajhar East LAC MLA Lawrence Islary visited the house of Jwngsar Mushahary at Salguri village and met his family members on Sunday.

