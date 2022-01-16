KLA Annual Conference Postponed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, 15: Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) has postponed its 30th annual conference which was to be held on January 20 to 23 at Dongkasarpo Aklam, Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district and the state.

Informing media persons here at a press conference at its office, Rongnihang, president of KLA, Hukursing Rongpi said, “The 30th Annual Conference of KLA which was to be held on January 20-23 at Dongkasarpo Aklam, Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong has to be postponed due to the spread of new variant of Covid-19, Omicron in India and in the state of Assam. The Reception Committee has been relentlessly working for it but due to the spread of Omicron, we have to postpone the conference. We have not been given permission to hold the Conference by the district administration.”

He said the people are far more important than the conference at this juncture. No future date to hold the conference has been fixed.