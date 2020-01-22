KLA session: Singh call for development of Karbi language

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 22: Director of Sahitya Akademi’s North East Centre for Oral literature (NECOL), Chandrakanta Mura Singh has said the present generation of educated people and intellectuals should work for the development of Karbi language.

“Karbis also belong to the Mongoloid stock having migrated through different routes from Myanmar, China, and Tibet etc. and settled at present district of Karbi Anglong. Their language belongs to a Tibetan-Burma language. The present generation of educated people and intellectuals should work for the development of the language.” Singh said addressing the 28th annual general conference of Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA) at Kurna Taro Aklam, Borchan (Borjan), Longnit in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday.

Singh said the Karbi language is rapidly developing. Karbi will be introduced as MIL in schools. He hoped to see the language at the university level.

“The NECOL is working for development of languages of smaller tribes of the region,” Singh said. He rued that Autonomous Council (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council) has its power for plans and budget allocation for development of Karbi language but it is controlled by the state. He said that in Tripura, which earlier has its kings and kingdoms, now the aboriginals are becoming minority in their land.

Vice president of Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA), Dr. Mahanta Langthasa informed that ITSSA has sought chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s assistance for development of indigenous languages and the state government has agreed to provide Rs. 3 crore as corpus fund. A combined dictionary of eight tribes/ communities language of the state will be compiled, Langthasa said.

Earlier, a seminar on ‘writing of books’ was conducted, where eminent writers and literary persons participated. So far 27 books written by various writers and authors published by KLA were released.

The four-day conference, which got underway on January 20, will conclude on January 23.

Hidinath Rongpi was elected as KLA president for 2020-21 to 2021-22, Kamsing Hanse and Hukursing Rongpi as vice presidents, Liladhar Teron as general secretary and Joysing Tokbi and Joyram Ronghang were elected as assistant secretaries of the literary body.