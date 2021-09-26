KLNLF ends 17-yr armed struggle, disbands organisation

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 25: The 17-year armed struggle in the three hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao (NC Hills) by Karbi Longri North Cachar Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF) ended by disbanding the organisation in a function held here at Diphu Club on Saturday.

On March 22, 1994 a Karbi insurgent group Karbi National Volunteers (KNV) was formed with present KLNLF chairman P Dilli as chairman. On September 12, 1994, another armed group Karbi People’s Front (KPF) was also formed. But, the two groups merged in 1999 to form the United People’s Democratic Solidarity (UPDS). UPDS split with the anti-talk faction forming KLNLF headed by P Dilli as chairman.

The KLNLF came under Suspension of Operation on (SoO) on February 11, 2010. After several rounds of talks with the Central government the KLNLF on September 4, 2021, with other five extremist groups signed the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with state and Central government.

During the disbanding ceremony the former chairman of KLNLF, P Dilli hoisted the organisation. The chairman, P. Dilli expressed his gratitude to Union Home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief executive member, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang and the people of Karbi Anglong for making the peace accord possible.

The general secretary of KLNLF, Thong Teron said, “We have carried out the armed struggle to fulfil the aspirations of the hill people and during this period we have undergone many obstacles. After we laid down arms the government of India has invited us for talks. After several rounds of talks, on September 4, 2021, we could sign the peace accord for peace and development in the hill districts.”

Deputy chairman of KLNLF, Habe Tokbi said that the signing of the peace agreement was a success. The peace accord is welcome by all sections of people and there is no discrimination to any community, but equal development.

The former insurgent leaders said to unite the former leaders and cadres of the disbanded organisation in the coming days the Ex. KLNLF Welfare Society has been formed with Habe Tokbi as the president and Phulok Teron as the general secretary.

Former C-in-C Songja Timung, former publicity secretary of KLNLF, Rejak Dera, former area commanders, former cadres and family members attended the function.