KLNLF rubbishes 10-seat controversy 

‘Agreement aimed at lasting solution to Karbi demands’

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 7: The signatories of six insurgent groups of Karbi Anglong, who signed the peace accord with Central and state government on September 4 last for a permanent peaceful solution in the two hill districts of Assam said the peace accord was signed for the all round development of all communities residing in the twin hill districts of Assam and not intended for the benefit of a particular tribe or community.

Addressing a press conference here at the conference hall of Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) on Tuesday the chairman of Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), P. Dilli said, “We have signed the peace accord on September 4. The peace accord was welcomed by all. Starting from Kamrup, Morigon, Nagaon, Hojai and home district Karbi Anglong, the people have welcomed us on our return from New Delhi.”

He further said, “Amidst the support from the masses there are a few social organisations showing their dissatisfaction over the peace accord. They should not take political mileage out of it. There was no intention to create any confusion or dissatisfaction from the peace accord. The signatories of the six insurgent organisations are concerned not only for the development of Karbi people, but for the development of all communities residing in Karbi Anglong. We are concerned about development in education, road communication, economic and other spheres. The agreement is for a permanent peace in the two hill districts of Assam. It will also benefit those Karbis living in the plain districts of Assam.”

He said on the implementing part that they will urge the KAAC, state and Central governments for full implementation of all clauses in the accord. The state and Central governments should think for the development of the two hill districts and not for the six organisations. The armed organisations will not go for any alliance with any political party. The Joint Monitoring Committee meetings will be held once every three months.

Clarifying on the controversy arising of the 10 seats open for all categories in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) the publicity secretary, KLNLF, Rijak Dera asked the people not to be confused. The 10 seats open for all categories does not mean only the general communities can contest, but even the ST communities can contest in the category.

Dera accused the president of All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), JI Kathar of being the brain behind a conspiracy to mislead the general public.

“JI Kathar is mentally ill and should seek a psychiatrist’s help. He does not want peace, progress and development. APHLC is a non-existent party and JI Kathar has no right to criticise the peace accord,” Dera said.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.