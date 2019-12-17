KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi sent to 10-day NIA custody

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: RTI activist and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) adviser Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe his links with the Maoist groups, was remanded to 10-day NIA custody by a special court here on Tuesday.

Gogoi was arrested on December 12 by Assam Police in Jorhat under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) amid widespread violent protests in the state and was later handed over to the NIA to probe his nexus with CPI(Maoists).

Gogoi was brought to the city from Jorhat amid tight security and was produced before the court, which remanded him to 10-day NIA custody. The court also directed the NIA to ensure regular medical checkup of Gogoi, and allow his family members and lawyers to meet him.

As the firebrand leader was being taken to the court, he shouted at waiting journalists that he has been subjected to extreme torture.

“The agitation must not stop. I appeal to people to continue the protests till the law is repealed,” he continued as security personnel rushed him to the courtroom. (With agency input)