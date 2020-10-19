KMSS backed Raijor Dal gears up for polls

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 18: Newly-formed political party Raijor Dal gearing up for the forthcoming assembly elections in 2021, under the aegis of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Sunday formed its 101-member Jorhat district convenors’ committee.

The convenors’ committee included Dr Golap Deka, as chief convenor, advocates Sudipta Nayan Goswami, Hemen Borah, Surjya Mohan Das, Kesoram Chetia, Gita Sawra among others.

State convenor and KMSS local leader Dibyajoti Sarmah, who had been arrested along with KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi for anti-CAA protests here in December, 2019 said that the convenors’ committees would be formed in all districts of the state and would represent all communities and people from different walks of life.

Sarmah who is principal of Cinnamara Jatiya Bidyalay, had been summoned by NIA for questioning at its Sonapur office on March 16 in connection with a case No 13/2019/ NIA.

Sarmah said that the convenor would fan out to all the villages and meet people at the grassroots to garner support and for more people to join the party.

“Unlike the RSS backed BJP and the Congress who indulge in politics of communalism, we will promote inclusiveness of all communities,” Sarmah said.

Slamming the BJP and its Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 Sarmah further said that people under this regime the party had destroyed the right of citizenship of the people of Assam and other birth rights.

He said that no corrupt person would be included in the party and the watchwords of Raijor Dal would be Progress and Development sans corruption.

Among those who attended today’s meeting were members of Lachit Sena, MASS representatives of Moran, Muttock community, KMSS and individuals representing different professions.