KMSS to launch new political party in Oct, to project Akhil as CM

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on Saturday announced that it will formally launch its new regional political party in October to fight the upcoming 2021 assembly elections.

The proposed party’s name will be announced by Gogoi once he is released from jail. However, jailed KMSS chief adviser Akhil Gogoi will be the chief ministerial candidate for the election, KMSS president Vasco D Saikia said addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

“Akhil Gogoi will be the chief ministerial candidate of the new regional party for the assembly elections,” Saikia said.

“We will not continue with the name Ganamukti Sangram Samiti anymore. The proposed name of the new regional political party will be different and will be officially announced by KMSS chief adviser Akhil Gogoi tentatively on October next,” he said.

Notably, the KMSS has been speculating that Gogoi will come out of jail by October if everything goes as expected.

Saikia said that the new regional party will be unbending, secular, federal and inclusive by principle. “We will not forge any alliance with any nationalist as well as communal political parties. Rather, we appeal all the regional political parties of the state to stand united and fight against the BJP,” he said.

Saikia stressed that the new party will induct representatives from all the caste, communities and religions. “All the likeminded secular, progressive and liberal thinkers of the state will be welcomed to the new regional party,” he said.

Appealing the students’ communities of the state to maintain the legacy of the pride of Assam and to continue protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Saikia said, “Protesting united against the CAA as well as the BJP should be our common duty at this critical juncture.”

He asserted that the new regional political party will be culturally inclusive, economically self-reliant, and politically federal and will promote scientific attitude among the Assamese.

“Because of our non-compromising position, Akhil Gogoi is still in jail. By October, we hope he will be released. We trust the country’s judiciary. He will announce the name of the party after coming out of jail. The name of the party is finalised already,” Saikia said.

All intellectual preparation for the new party such as the work agenda and the constitution is ready, he said.

“The work agenda will be known as ‘Asombasir Jatiya Karmahuchi’ and it will be for the future modern Assamese society. We will send the constitution and the agenda to all district committees and our sister organisations. Then we will make these public and seek the peoples’ opinion on them,” he added.