KNA demands regional council for Kukis

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 14: A delegation led by Kuki National Assembly (KNA) president Hechon Sitlhou and accompanied by Kuki Gaonbura Association chairman Paolen Hangsing, People’s Democratic Alliance for Kukigaam (PDAK – Suspension of Operation Group) chairman Janglun Hangsing and secretary Janglen Kipgen on Saturday called on chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and held a discussion regarding the long pending demand of the Kuki Regional Council for Kukis in Karbi Anglong. The meeting was attended by ADGP (S) Hiten Nath.

The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister urging him for immediate implementation of the Sixth Schedule provision of the Sub-paragraph (2) Sub-paragraph (3) Clause (c) & (g) of paragraph (1) for creation of Kuki Hills Autonomous Regional Council within Karbi Anglong in the model of Pawl –Lakher Autonomous Regional Council in the state of Mizoram as per one-man commission report of 1995.

The joint memorandum signed by KNA –apex body of Kukis, Karbi Anglong, including Kuki Gaonbura Association (KGBA), Kuki Women Union (KWU), People’s Democratic Alliance for Kukigaam (PDAK) and Kuki Liberation Front (KLF).

The delegation also comprised of KNA general secretary Lamminthang (Mimin) Chongloi and spokesman Janglun Tuboi.