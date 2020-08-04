KNA lauds admin for distribution of rice to non-NFS beneficiaries

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 4: Kuki National Assembly (KNA), the apex social body of the Kuki community has expressed its gratitude to the district administration and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for supplying free ration to the poor and needy citizens.

In a statement signed jointly by KNA president Tongthang Touthang and general secretary Seimin Lunkim said a total of 36 Kuki villages with 401 households and 1,896 population who do not have NFSA cards have received the food grains given by the administration during the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The KNA also urged the administration to issue NFSA cards to 401 families of 36 Kiku villages.