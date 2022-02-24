KNCA To Observe International Women’s Day

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 23: Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), a Karbi women’s organisation is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8. The celebration will be held in all regional committees. Diphu Regional Committee will observe the day at KNCA Central Committee office, West Karbi Anglong Regional Committee will hold it at Kheroni, Bokajan Regional Committee will celebrate it at Sarihajan and Kaziranga Regional Committee will observe the day at Dolamora, a KNCA statement said.

Various issues including atrocities on women, economic burden due to Covid-19 pandemic, price rise of essential commodities and unemployment will be discussed in the celebration, general secretary, KNCA, Kajek Tokbipi said in a release.