‘Know your Army’ mela held in Menchuka

HT Correspondent

KOHIMA, Jan 24: A ‘Know Your Army’ Mela was organised by Indian Army on January 23-24 at Menchuka in Shiyomi district of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

The aim of the Mela was to spread awareness about Armed Forces among the civil population and motivate youth to join Indian Armed Forces. The event included display of a wide array of state-of-the-art military weapons and equipment which demonstrated the technological advancement and military might of India. The event saw an overwhelming participation of students and youth of the adjoining areas and was also graced by the speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona.