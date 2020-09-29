KNP, Manas encroachers to be evicted: Govt

Newly developed Sahitya Manishi Upavan opened at Lumding

HT Correspondent

LUMDING, Sept 28: Environment and Forest minister Parimal Suklavaidya has inaugurated the newly-developed “Sahitya Manishi Upavan” at Borlongfar in Lumding Reserve forest in Hojai district on Monday.

The minister was accompanied by Lumding MLA Shibu Mishra, Hojai MLA Shiladitya Dev, Hojai BJP president Anup Dey (District President), Hojai deputy commissioner Sadnek Singh, superintendent of police Manavendra Deb Roy, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) AM Singh, conservator of forest Jatin Sarma, ACF Champak Deka, DFO Pulak Choudhury, forest ranger Montu Kumar Bora and several other senior forest officers.

This Upavan was developed with a total cost of Rs 17 land lakh. It has more than 600 different varieties of medicinal plants and many other varieties of flora and fauna.

In his address, Shuklavaidya said that the state forest department is planning to plant 1,000 species of plants in the Upavan.

Assam government is planning to evict all encroachers from all national parks and reserve forests, including Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park, he said. Commenting on the rising incidents of man-elephant conflict, the minister said the government is planning to increase the plantation areas in the reserve forest which will restrict the elephants to enter into human habitat.’

Shuklavaidya said he is happy with formation of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) as a new regional party has been formed, which will have a positive impact on BJP. “This will even help the people of Assam to judge the works of BJP government towards developing the nation and the state,” he said.