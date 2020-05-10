KNP takes steps to protect wild boars from swine flu

13,033 pigs die of African swine fever, KNP has 18,000 wild pig population

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, May 9: With the African swine fever taking a heavy toll in piggeries across the state, the Kaziranga National Park has swung into action to contain the fever from infecting its wild pig population.

A veterinary doctor of the Park has also been suspended in this connection.

The park which is a World Heritage Site is digging a two-km-long, six-feet-deep trench inside the Agarstoli Range to keep out the domestic pigs from intruding into the park from adjoining villages.

Agriculture minister Atul Bora who was at the park to oversee the measures being taken said that a veterinary doctor of the park Deba Mohan Saikia had also been suspended on grounds of negligence as he regularly remains absent from work.

“This is something untenable on the part of the veterinary doctor at a crises time like this,” the minister said.

Bora said that the park had an 18,000 odd wild pig population and the Agaratoli Range was at risk as it was adjoining several villages populated mostly by the Mising community who habitually rear pigs for food and livelihood.

The minister said that the trench would keep out the domestic pig population as well as humans from intruding into the Range and keep the wild boars safe. Humans, he said, who came into contact with infected pigs were at risk of becoming carriers though it was not deadly for humans.

He further informed that 13,033 pigs had died of African swine fever as of on Saturday across the state. The break up of deaths in the nine districts was Goalghat 658, Majuli 3,449, Dhemaji 6,309, Sivasagar 1,306, Dibrugarh 194, Lakhimpur 931, Jorhat 13, Biswanath 136 and Kamrup (M) 37.

“This is for the first time that the African swine fever has infected pigs in Assam. It was initially thought to be the classical swine fever but in January it was detected to be the African one when samples were sent to a lab in Bhutan where it tested positive for the African swine fever. By February it had spread over several districts in Assam. There is no vaccine or medicine from this” he said.

Tracing the advent of the deadly African swine fever, Bora said that it had first been detected in Kenya in Africa in 1921 from there it spread to most if the European nations before infecting pigs in the Xinjiang province of China.

“This province adjoins Arunachal Pradesh from where it made inroads into that state in 2019 but was contained there,” he said.

Recently three other districts Majuli, Golaghat and Kamrup (M) had been affected.

“As per protocol the pigs should have been culled but amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the already plunging economy of the state would be devastated further,” he added.