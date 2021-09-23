KNP to be opened on Oct 1  

HT Bureau

BOKAKHAT, Sept 22: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that from October 1 Kaziranga National Park will be opened for tourists and visitors as the state government is working towards unlocking of Covid restrictions completely for normalisation of economic activities.

However, he made it clear that both tourists and local people associated with tourism must be vaccinated.

He further said that Manas National Park, Orang National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary will be opened for tourists and visitors subsequently.

