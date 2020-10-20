Kokrajhar announces multi modal logistics park in Jogigopha

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 20: Kokrajhar joins in the ceremonially announcement of a modal logistics park in Jogigopha, Bongaigaon on Tuesday, being initiated by the state and union government for exploring industrial estates across the state. Over 300 participants from Kokrajhar district including entrepreneurs left for Jogighopa in 10 buses to participate in the ceremonially announcement.

Kokrajhar deputy commissioner, Bhaskar Phukan flagged off the journey of the participants in front of the Kokrajhar Sadar police station. Social activist Bibhuti Borgoyary while commending the initiative, said that the logistics park will give space to explore industrial as well livelihood opportunities among the citizens.