Kokrajhar boy adds his name to India Book of Records 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 25: Aryan Sharma, son of Rahul Sharma & Chanda Sharma of Kokrajhar town has created a record by clicking maximum pictures of plants using his mobile camera.

The feat has earned him to register his name in the India Book of Records-2021.

Aryan Sharma is the first person to register his name in the India Book of Records from Kokrajhar as well BTC districts.

Sharma (22) is a resident of Kokrajhar town (ward no.4) has a degree in B Tech in Automobile from SRM University, Delhi campus.

It is worth mentioning that he also registered a record in Asia Book of Records in the same month (June/2021) for clicking maximum pictures of plants and flowers which are found inside their residential complex.

Aryan has an interest to highlight reforestation and to explore tourism in Bodoland Territorial Region districts.

Father of Aryan Sharma, Rahul Sharma said that his son has an interest in clicking pictures since childhood.

Aryan informed that he has been preparing to script a record in the Limca Book of Records and Guinness World Records in days to come.