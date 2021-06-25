Kokrajhar DC visits NTPC Bongaigaon 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 24: Deputy commissioner, Kokrajhar Megh Nidhi Dahal on Thursday visited NTPC Bongaigaon and appreciated NTPC’s efforts towards fighting Covid-19 and providing interrupted power supply to the nation. Dahal visited the control rooms, TG Hall of the station and interacted with the engineers on various areas of power plant operations and its maintenance practices. He appreciated the engineers for working 24×7 and complemented their service to the nation in the pandemic. Dahal acknowledged NTPC’s efforts towards renewable energy as he visited the roof-top solar of the station.

Later, Dahal visited the vaccination centre of NTPC Bongaigaon, reviewed the vaccination status of the power station and stressed on vaccination of all employees, contract workers and people from the vicinity to fight against Covid-19. He also underlined the efforts of the Govt. of India towards free vaccination and sought NTPC’s cooperation to vaccinate all people of nearby areas.

Subrata Mandal, ED, NTPC Bongaigaon; T Ravinder, GM (O&M); DP Patra, GM (Operations); AK Chawla, AGM (HR) and other officials accompanied Dahal during the visit.