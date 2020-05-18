Kokrajhar lacks sufficient quarantine centres: Daimary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 18: Rajya Sabha MP and senior BPF leader Biswajit Daimary said that though the administration and the government is keeping no stones unturned to contain the spread of COVID-19, yet Kokrajhar district has a scarcity of COVID centres.

Speaking to media persons during a press conference held at Bodoland guest house in Kokrajhar on Monday, Daimary said that Kokrajhar lacks sufficient quarantine centres as people are arriving in thousands via Srirampur inter-state border.

He also informed that due to scarcity of quarantine centres in Kokrajhar, several new centres have been set up in various educational institutions, public places for the returnees, while maintaining that the state government has been doing a lot to contain the pandemic, yet the district still faces lack of COVID centres.

He urged the state government and concerned authorities to send returnees directly to their home districts who arrive via Srirampur. He further informed that a committee including the local MLAs and Ministers has also been constituted to combat the coronavirus outbreak. He appealed all the citizens to maintain strict social distancing and follow the government guidelines. “Even though, 19 centres have already been set up, yet there is a dearth in quarantine centres in the district. State government and district administration are working dedicatedly to combat the Coronavirus outbreak,” Daimary added.

On Governor’s rule in BTC, Daimary alleged that imposition of the same is in violation of the constitution as well as misuse of the discretionary power of Governor in the sixth scheduled BTC council. He expressed his resentment over the imposition of the Rule in the council. He, however, expressed hope that the High Court will give a positive and acceptable verdict over the petition filed on Governor’s Rule in the council.