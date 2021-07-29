Kokrajhar observes Deshbhakti Divas 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 28: Along with the rest of the state, the DeshBhakti Divas was observed at Kokrajhar Press Club on Wednesday on the occasion of the 82nd death anniversary of Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan, freedom fighter of India. A rich floral tribute was offered to Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan by Kokrajhar district information & public relations officer Tridiv Nandan Borah. The program was organised by the Kokrajhar district information & public relations office in association with Kokrajhar Press Club.

A lecture on the contributions of freedom fighter Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan was also held on the occasion which highlighted the sacrifice and contributions towards social integration in the state of Assam as well as a whole of the country during the freedom movement. Secretary of Kokrajhar Press Club Hantigiri Narzary, senior journalists of Kokrajhar Press Club Malaya Deka, Kishore Sarkar graced as guest speakers on the occasion.

Notably, the state government has announced that the Deshbhakti Divas will be observed every year on July 28 to remember the dedication and contributions of Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phukan.