Kolonga Dispensary in Deplorable State

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Dec 23: The Kolonga State Dispensary under the Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency in West Karbi Anglong district is in a deplorable state and resembles ruins with thick undergrowth due to lack of repair and maintenance.

The medical centre is a lifeline for people of the area but the lack of boundary walls, facilities with lack of maintenance has led to its present condition. More importantly, there is no quarter for doctors, nurses and staff of the dispensary which may have added to the appalling condition which is directly affecting the local population of the area.

Locals have urged upon the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and concerned department for early action on the matter for its revival and in the greater interest and well-being of the people of the Bithung Rengthama area.