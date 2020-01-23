Kovind confers National Bravery Awards to Kamal, Lalkansung

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: In a proud moment for the Northeast, two boys from Manipur and Assam received the prestigious National Bravery Awards from President Ram Nath Kovind in a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday. Lalkansung, a 10-year old boy from Manipur and Kamal Krishna Das from Assam received the award from the President for their exceptional acts of bravery.

Assam lad Kamal Krishna Das had saved two women from drowning after a private ferry capsized at North Guwahati on September 5, 2018. Kamal putting his life at stake had saved the lives of his mother and aunt by braving the strong currents of the Brahmaputra, finally managing to bring the victims to the banks.

Manipur’s Lalkansung was selected for the award for saving three girls from drowning on July 2, 2019 at Muolbem in Churachandpur district. The three girls had slipped into a pond following which Lalkansung rescued the girls after hearing their cries.