Krishak Samaraha to be held in Cachar today

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 24: A meeting of Krishak Samaraha will be held at Madhuramukh near clock tower, Rongpur, Udharbandh on December 25.

Chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal will grace the occasion as a chief guest of the programme where the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will address the gathering through a virtual platform. Issuing a letter to this effect on Thursday, Chief executive officer of Cachar zilla parishad Dipshikha Dey stated that all the panchayat raj institution members, agriculturists, villagers related to agriculture and agri allied activities including agriculture beneficiaries are requested to attend the programme.