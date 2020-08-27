Krishi Udaan will be a game changer for Air Cargo in Northeast: Jindal

Farmers can send, sell their products in and outside the country

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Progress of Northeast Region has been the focal point of Union government and in its Act East Policy- special emphasis has been given to the region.

Continuing with the same agenda, aviation in Northeast is aimed to benefit its farmers, local vendors and agri-business Under Krishi Udaan Scheme.

Addressing journalists at the AAI- Regional Headquarters on Wednesday, Sanjeev Jindal, regional executive director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), North Eastern Region (NER), said that Krishi Udaan scheme will prove to be a game changer in Northeast for the people, famers, and the airline industry as well.

Particularly during the lockdown period, air cargo has helped many small business units to export their products in a convenient and efficient mode to other parts of the country, he said adding perishable items are time bound cargo, which needs to be transported through fastest means and air cargo is best suited for the region.

“And I think in coming days, Krishi Udaan scheme will encourage more farmers to send and sell their products in and outside the country eventually benefitting the local community,” he added.

Under the Krishi Udaan scheme, financial incentives in terms of concessions from the Central government, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage this services from unserved and undeserved airports, and keep airfares affordable. “The goal is to provide affordable transportation changes for the farmers,” he added.

The relation between Regional Connectivity Scheme- RCS and agriculture marketing has been envisaged to improve value realization of niche products especially in North-Eastern part of the country and tribal districts where air connectivity plays a pivotal role in transportation.

Domestic Airline Spicejet launched its domestic cargo services in Northeast starting from Lengpui, Aizawl in Mizoram on August 25. A dedicated freighter Q-400 landed with 5,800 kg air cargo from Kolkata.

It is serving Kolkata-Lengpui-Guwahati sector. Depending on demand and the potentiality more cities in the region will be covered.

The airports under Krishi Udaan scheme have so far delivered its services in Guwahati, Imphal, Agartala at dedicated cargo terminals managed by AAI Cargo Logistic and Allied Services ltd (AAICLAS).