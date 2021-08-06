KSA blocks road, compels M’laya officials to return from border

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 5: Karbi Students Association (KSA), Chinthong Youth Development Committee (CYDC), Gorkha Students Union (GSU) along with villagers of 21 villages of Block-2 of Amri and Chinthong MAC constituencies in West Karbi Anglong assembled at Sabuda to protest against the officials of the Meghalaya government entering Karbi Anglong along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border on Wednesday.

The students, youth and villagers blocked the road at Jatalong under Chinthong MAC constituency compelling the officials of the Meghalaya government and Meghalaya police personnel who entered Karbi Anglong to return.

“Today we have seen Meghalaya government agencies including the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police entering the Block-2 area in West Karbi Anglong from Meghalaya. They entered to survey the land as per the proposed ‘Give and Take’ policy reportedly formulated by the government of Assam and Meghalaya. The people of Block-1 & 2 areas of Karbi Anglong will not allow the government of Meghalaya to encroach,” said the general secretary of Karbi Students’ Association (KSA), Hamren Regional Committee, Prasanta Engti at Sabuda.

Showing their resentment, villagers of the inter-state border area criticised chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for playing politics with the land of Karbi Anglong. The villagers asserted that the land of Karbi Anglong cannot be given to Meghalaya at any cost.

The villagers also demanded that all development works executed inside Karbi Anglong by the Meghalaya government be stopped immediately.