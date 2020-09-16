KSA calls off protest after CEM’s assurance

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 15: Chief Executive Member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang assured protesting students that those who are yet to get admission in Diphu Government College (DGC) will get admitted soon.

The CEM visited DGC grounds where two factions of Karbi Students Association (KSA) demanding admission were on indefinite protest from September 9.

The CEM told the agitating students, “I have talked with the State government and the order to admit all students will arrive today itself.”

He urged the students that those who do not feel like studying in DGC can prefer Deithor College as it is also a Government College now.

“I know you have been agitating for seven days now. Your demands are genuine and from our side (KAAC) we are also trying our best in solving the problem. But as there are certain official procedures and it may not be possible to fulfil all your demands but let’s solve one at a time. You need to be patient and wait for some time,” CEM said.

Regarding the demand for the ouster of Principal, DGC, Dr. Nirab Kumar Sarmah, CEM said, “You have risen in one voice to remove Dr. Sarmah from DGC. Dr. Sarmah is not an amiable person. He does not want to know the problem of the students. He has been removed from the College several times, but he used to approach the Court and get a stay order.”

After the assurance of CEM the protest has been temporarily called off.