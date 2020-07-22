KSA observes 61st foundation day

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 21: Several factions of Karbi Students Association (KSA) observed the 61st foundation day of the student organisation on Tuesday.

KSA (Bijoy Bey), KSA (Simeon Rongphar), KSA (Samson Teron) and KSA (Suren Hanse) factions observed the day at different places here.

KAS (Bijoy Bey) celebrated the day at its office conference hall here at Rong The-ang. Presiding over the meeting KSA president Bey called for unity among the factions.

Bey said, “My faction is ready for unification 24 hours. There is no need to point fingers, those who want to they should come forward. We should stick together for the sake of statehood movement. There will be forces but we should not be influenced by them.”

Chief guest, Ajit Timung, president of Karbi Anglong and NC Hills Autonomous State Demand Committee said that the student organisation should not be in collusion with political parties.

On the occasion, the Chief Executive Member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, through social media, appealed for unity among students. Appealing for unification of KSA factions he asked them to come under one umbrella. He stated that education is the backbone of the society and urged upon the student community to pursue quality education and excellence to bring laurels for Karbi Anglong.

The CEM said there should be co-operation to achieve the long cherished goal of Autonomous State under the Article 244(A) of the Indian Constitution for the greater interest of the people of Karbi Anglong.

The KSA faction led by its president Simeon Rongphar also celebrated the day at its branches offices.

General Secretary, central committee, Thomson Rongpi, who participated the celebration at Panjan Ram Lekthe village organised by Panjan – Hirhiri KSA branch, said the KSA is one of the oldest surviving organisations. But now the KSA has two directions the movement KSA and opportunist KSA.

“There were strong organisations which are now extinct. The erstwhile Karbi Adorbar was a strong organisation responsible for creation of the then Mikir hills, but extinct. The Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), a strong movement organisation is now dead. It has given rise to HSDC (Hill State Demand Committee) and HSDP (Hill State Demand Party).

In this present context the KSA is going into two directions. One an opportunist group and another movement group led by us. Bijoy Bey led KSA is opportunist group or pro- government, but we are movement KSA. Because of our struggle we are signatories of MoU and brought Assam University Diphu Campus at Diphu. We achieve everything through movement. We urged them (Bijoy Bey faction) to come to the movement path,” the general secretary said.

But the general secretary also said the government is always trying to suppress the movement carried out by them.

During the celebration masks and sanitizers were freely distributed to villagers, Rongpi told. The programme was attended by Hills Party Committee (HPC) CPI (ML) secretary, Robi Kumar Phangcho; former KSA, general secretary, Amlong Engti and All India Central Council of Trade Union, Karbi Anglong Committee, president, Season Killing. In 25 KSA branches was celebrated.

On the other hand president Jemson Timung led KSA also celebrated the 61st KSA foundation day at different places across the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

At Manja KSA office, the celebration was held under Diphu district committee, the vice president, central committee, KSA, Anderson Kro advocated for a KSA unification.

“I also want KSA to be united and not fragmented having many factions and leaders. KSA unification should be taken for greater interest of student’s community and for the Karbi society, but it should not be like the unification process of 2009,where it was half way,” Kro said.

ASDC president, Chandra Kanta Terang and KSA central committee, general secretary, Ajay Engti participated in the celebration. The celebration was also organised at Dokmoka, Bokajan and Hamren.