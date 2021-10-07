KSA president sniffs conspiracy in peace pact

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 6: Protesting against the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed by the six arms organisations of Karbi Anglong with the Central and state government on September 4, several political, social and student organisations of Karbi Anglong staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the protest the president of Karbi Students Association (KSA- Semson Teron), Semson Teron said, “Since the signing of MoS we have been protesting against clause 2.3 (10 Seats to KAAC open for all communities) and we will not allow it to be implemented. We will continue to protest against it in the coming days”.

He appealed to the signatories not to take them negatively saying that it is a conspiracy between the Assam Government and the Centre. Attacking the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, Teron said that Ronghang is a party to the conspiracy.

Convenor of 24+ organisations, Ratan Terang said, “From the beginning, we have been protesting against clause 2.3 of the MoS, due to the interference of the state government we are facing such problems.”

Vice president of Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee, Rotan Engti said, “We welcomed the peace accord but the peace accord should not harm the interest of the Karbi community. We are attending this protest rally to show our solidarity on the discontent with the MoS.”

The memorandum addressed to the Union Home minister, Amit Shah and chief minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma through the deputy commissioner of Karbi Anglong, the protesters said that the peace accord signed on September 4, 2021, is not a settlement exclusively with the six arms organisations. It concerns the tribes of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong and the hill tribes in general are not satisfied with the MoS. The hill people are not against the MoS in its entirety. A way should be devised to reach an amicable settlement.

President of Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Chandra Kanta Terang, president of All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), JI Kathar, chairman of Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS), Khorsing Teron, president of Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), Merina Beypi and others were present in the protest.

