KSA seeks demarcation boundary with Golaghat

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, July 5: Karbi Students Association (KSA) on Monday urged Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for the demarcation of boundary between Karbi Anglong and Golaghat as per the report of Survey of India in 1951.

In a memorandum to chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, Kaziranga District Committee of Karbi Students Association (KSA) also urged the authorities to immediately issue land patta to the Karbi villagers of the three villages.

The KSA alleged that there has been large-scale encroachment on the land of Karbi Anglong by outsiders in the areas bordering Golaghat district.

The KSA alleged in the memorandum that the lands of Keding Kro, Timung Singnar and Bajong Kro villages have been encroached upon by people coming from Golaghat district.

Narrating the encroachment the KSA said that on June 30 a group of Adivasis said to be from Golaghat district came to the mentioned villages and encroached the land.

“The group also threatened the Karbi villagers. The encroachers told the Karbi villagers to leave the place on their own within three days following which they will be evicted. They vandalised the houses of Karbi villagers. KSA said similar incidents have happened in the past on September 26 and 27 in 2020,” it said.

The memorandum also urged the KAAC to take stock of the situation, joint spot verification by KAAC and KSA, execute development schemes in the area and a post office for Dolamara with its own pin code.