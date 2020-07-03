KSA, social organisations demand EM Rongpi’s ouster

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 2: Karbi Students Association (KSA- Bijoy Bey) and some other social organisations on Thursday demanded ouster of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member (EM) for health & family welfare, Khonsing Rongpi for his lack of politeness and questioning the work of social organisations fighting against COVID-19 pandemic in Karbi Anglong.

Addressing a joint press conference here, KSA(Bijoy Bey) general secretary Thangsing Timung, alleged that when he contacted EM Rongpi to enquire about the posting of a doctor he replied in a harsh tone. Timung also said the elected representative is “only an EM.”

“For the last one year there was no doctor at Rongmongve Mini Public Health Centre (MPHC) under Socheng Dhenta Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency. Fifteen days back KSA members of Rongmongve have submitted a memorandum to EM for posting of a doctor at Rongmongve MPHC,” he said.

“Today at around 11:30 am, I contacted the EM to inquire about it. He replied in a very aggressive tone saying “Don’t you know there is COVID-19. From where can I bring a doctor during this emergency?” This is not the way Khonsing Rongpi should have replied. He should have his politeness. He is only an EM, but we as KSA leaders are representing Karbi Anglong. We are leading the KSA that was formed way back in 1959. If EM Rongpi could behave like this, then think what will be his attitude to the general public who goes to meet him,” Timung said.

Timung also alleged the EM described the contributions of KSA and social organisations during this pandemic as “publicity stunt” meant for posting in social media. Timung wanted to know the contribution of EM Rongpi in the COVID-19 pandemic.

KSA president Bijoy Bey said, “EM Rongpi said only the KAAC authority and no individual, social organisation or media group can work for COVID-19 pandemic. His comment is very unfortunate. At this crucial time in order to defeat Coronavirus, we have to do things as a team. We are contributing our service as per request by the district administration, but EM Rongpi is criticizing us for what we are doing. We condemn his comment which is not favourable in this time of COVID-19 pandemic. We urged upon CEM, Tuliram Ronghang to remove Rongpi from his post.”

Bey also want to know the facilities in quarantine centres provided by the Health department. He alleged that most of the quarantine facilities are in pitiable condition. There is no regular check-up, proper hygiene, common latrines and bathrooms. The inmates are crowded in single rooms.

Karbi Farmers Association (KFA) president Tingku Ingti, leaders of Karbi Students & Youth Council, Karbi National Assembly, and Karbi Youth Organisation were also present.