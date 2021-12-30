KSA, Social Orgs Back Lahorijan Eviction Drive

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 29: Karbi Students Association (KSA-Thangsing Timung) and Simeon Rongphar faction along with social organisations of Karbi Anglong have come out in support of the eviction drive carried out by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Dudu Colony of Block No. 3, Lahorijan under Khatkhati police station in Karbi Anglong to free government land from illegal settlers under KAAC revenue land.

In a press conference held here at the office of the District Press Club of Karbi Anglong on Wednesday, the president of KSA, Thangsing Timung said, “Various illegal activities have been taking place inside Dudu Colony for a long time. Dudu Colony is a bordering area between Assam and Nagaland. All the settlers are illegal settlers who do not have land documents of KAAC.”

Reacting to the statement of the general secretary of All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU), president of KSA, Timung said, “The general secretary of AAMSU had said that settlers in Dudu Colony are Indian citizens and are not illegal settlers. But the land pattas shown by the settlers are fakes as there is no record of them in the Land & Revenue Department, KAAC. It is a crime to occupy government land.”

Timung said the statement of the general secretary of AAMSU was wrong. Karbi Anglong district is governed under 6th Schedule of the Constitution and land belonged to the hill tribe people. The KAAC is the owner of Karbi Anglong’s land. He should know the history of Karbi Anglong.

He also said the KSA has been pressuring the KAAC authority to carry out an eviction drive in Dudu Colony in order to free illegal settlers from government land. It is around 100 bighas. There are more than 1,000 illegal settlers. The decision of KAAC was right. KAAC has not evicted the Muslim community, but has targeted the illegal settlers only.

Another faction of KSA’s president, Simeon Rongphar said the general secretary of AAMSU should know the land policy of KAAC in Karbi Anglong.

Rongphar said, “The seven families who got a stay order from Gauhati High Court are there, the rest 100 families have no such order. KAAC has evicted the 100 families. We fully support the eviction drive carried out by KAAC.”