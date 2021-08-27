KSA wants border demarcation under 1951 Gazette notification

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 26: Talking about the ‘give and take policy’ adopted by both the Assam and Meghalaya governments for solution to the inter-state border row, the Karbi Students Association (KSA) on Thursday said the student body would only accept the Assam Gazette notification published on April 13, 1951 on border demarcation with Meghalaya and Assam.

“If border areas of West Karbi Anglong have to be surrendered to Meghalaya then the KSA will be compelled to take up strong action. We want the land to be divided according to the April 13, 1951 Assam Gazette notification on border demarcation with Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong and nothing else. We cannot give even an inch of our land to Meghalaya in the name of ‘give and take’ policy,” KSA central committee member Moniram Teron said addressing a press conference held at District Press Club of Karbi Anglong on Thursday.

The KSA (Jemson Timung faction) clarified that it would not agree with the ‘give and take’ policy adopted by both Meghalaya and Assam governments in solving the inter-state border dispute.

“To solve the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border issue both the governments have agreed to adopt the ‘give and take’ policy. The KSA is opposed to it. The public of Meghalaya with the support of their government has been encroaching Umkhirmi upto Sabuda in West Karbi Anglong, but the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) authority and Assam government are silent on it. CEM Tuliram Ronghang or the local MAC of Chinthong MAC constituency, Prodip Rongpi and MLA Rupsing Teron are keeping a silent and just watching,” KSA general secretary Ajay Engti said.

Teron also said that despite repeated incidents at the border, MAC of Chinthong Prodip Rongpi, MAC of Amreng, and MAC of Socheng now MLA, Rupsing Teron have not visited the place of the incident till now. There are no medical, electricity and education facilities in the border areas.

The KSA also criticised CEM Tuliram Ronghang for being silent who always speaks about protecting the Karbi land.