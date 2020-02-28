KSU activists killed in clash over ILP; curfew in Shillong, internet suspended

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Feb 28: An uneasy calm prevails in Sohra after a clash between non-tribals and Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) activists over CAA and Inner Line Permit (ILP), a critically-injured KSU member died at Shella in East Khasi Hills on Friday.

Some KSU activists along with a Meghalaya policeman were injured at Shella on Friday during the clash.

The critically-injured KSU member died at the Sohra CHC.

According to sources, a meeting was organised at Ichamati village in Shella under East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya on Friday to discuss the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the ILP.

The meeting was participated by KSU members, non-tribals and others residing in Sohra, Shella and adjoining areas.

Sources said, “During the discussion, differences came up between KSU activists and non-tribals over the anti-CAA and pro-ILP demand.” This led to clash.

Sources informed that the non-tribals were well armed with machetes and sticks.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills administration has promulgated curfew in Shillong from 10am on Friday to 8am Saturday.

The state government clamped ban on internet for 48 hours in six district of Meghalaya, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and South Khasi Hills.

Meghalaya home minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said that the government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

“We have directed the police to arrest the people who are responsible for the death of the death KSU member,” Rymbui said.