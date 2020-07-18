KSU demands Centre to withdraw draft EIA, 2020

‘It is an attempt to mine uranium in Meghalaya’

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, July 17: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) has expressed strong opposition against the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA), 2020 citing that the move of the Centre to do away with the public consultation could be an attempt to forcefully mine uranium in the state.

“We highly suspect that the move to do away with holding of public hearings or public consultations is an attempt to mine uranium,” KSU chief Lambokstar Marngar told reporters on the sidelines of a function to mark the 185th death anniversary of the Khasi freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem on Friday.

Marngar said the EIA is against the unique land tenure system in the state as well as the provisions of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

The EIA Notification, 2020 has been uploaded on the Environment Ministry website on March 12, seeking public comments.

He also slammed the state government and the three autonomous district council (ADCs) for keeping quiet on this issue. “We urge them to be more vigilant and ensure the Centre is not allowed to implement laws which go against the interest of the people and the state,” Marngar said.