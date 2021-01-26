Kushalata Padak to 4 police officers

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 25: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has announced Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak – 2021 for four officers of Assam Police for displaying exceptional courage and skills.

Those who received the awards are: SI Korobi Bikomiya Deori (SB, Guwahati), SI Diganta Basumatary (SB, Guwahati), ASI Chitta Ranjan Borah (SB, Guwahati) and CT Welson Kro (SB, Guwahati). The awards will be formally given on Republic Day.