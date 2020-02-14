KYF to begin from tomorrow, CEM to inaugurate

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 14: The 46th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF- Karbi Riso Nimso Rong Aje) organised by Karbi Cultural Society (KCS – Karbi Jutang Jubat Asong) will begin at Karbi People’s Hall at Taralangso here from Sunday.

The festival will be formally inaugurated by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang in the presence of MP Horensing Bey, HAD minister Sum Ronghang, and other dignitaries.

“99 per cent preparations are almost complete till this hour. The registration of delegates will start from 2 pm tomorrow,” KCS president Chandrasing Kro told The Hills Times.

“As many as 5,000 delegates from 29 zonal KYF are expected to join the festival. This time there are four new zonal KYF participants- Malidor, Cachar district; Rongkhang KCS Zone, Greater Guwahati and from Ribhoi district of Meghalaya,” Kro said.

This time more than 5 lakh people are expected to visit the festival.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to take part at the concluding ceremony of the festival on February 19.

The majestic gate in front of DIG Bungalow with depiction of images relating to Karbi culture, dresses, traditional musical instruments and birds painted with attractive colours has started catching the eyes of many.

The 2.5 km distance from infront of DIG Bungalow to Taralangso with full blacktopping and divider is completed. Solar street lights have also being erected on it.

At the ethnic village the traditional houses of different ethnic groups like Karbis, Dimasas, Rengma Naga, Kuki and Hmar are being constructed.

The KYF is considered as the biggest youth festival of the Northeast. However, the festival is yet to get the state’s sponsorship.

“We have been organising the festival since 1974. This is the 46th edition of KYF. But we have not received any cooperation from the state government. The festival is being sponsored by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC),” Kro said.

The KAAC has given full support for hosting of the festival. People will witness new changes and development at Taralangso.

To keep the surroundings neat and clean from bamboo wicker waste baskets, eco-friendly dustbins, were contributed for use during the festival by Lightning Sports Club, Dongkamukam in Taralangso.

CEM Tuliram Ronghang while distributing the bamboo baskets said, “CCTV cameras will be installed from Taranglangso to first gate near DIG Bungalow a distance of 2.5 km. Those who are found creating trouble and moving around in a drunken state will be arrested and confined in one particular place till the festival is over.”

“It is our responsibility to keep the place neat and clean by not throwing waste papers, empty packets chips and polythene bags around. Anyone who has waste papers or polythene bags to dispose should throw them in the dustbins or in proper locations. Anyone witnessing others throwing waste paper around should request them not to do so but drop in dustbins,” CEM said.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Council of Karbi-Longri (PDCK) greeted the Karbi people for the 46th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF).

In a message PDCK said the KYF is an honour for the community. The Karbi community is no less than other indigenous tribes in the WESEA region which has preserved its culture and customs. It is heart warming to know that Karbis from Badarpur in Cachar, Arunachal Pradesh, Kamrup, Kothiatoli will be participating in the festival this year too.

PDCK wished the Karbis and the youths participating in the KYF for its grand success, the message added.