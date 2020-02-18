KYF: Traditional handloom, handicraft draw crowd on day 3

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 18: Traditional handloom and handicraft, mostly from Karbi community, drew the attention of the visitors on the third day of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) at Taralangso on Tuesday.

On the third day, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa and chairperson Ranu Langthasa visited the festival.

The festival venue witnessed a mammoth footfall leading to a traffic jam from 4 km off the Karbi People’s Hall (KPH). Festival goers are flocked the bamboo and wood handicraft market at Traditional Market Exhibition Cum Sale, which is located at the centre of the festival venue.

On such stall selling traditional dresses and homemade pickles was Songpo Enterprise of Rongchingri. The proprietor Roselyn Tokbipi said she is a regular at the KYF.

“For the last five to six years I have been regularly putting my stall in KYF to sell traditional dresses and homemade pickles. My purpose is not only for business, but for the love of my culture and I make it a point to come every year,” she said.

“Apart from traditional dress I also sell my homemade pickles like gooseberry pickle, lemon, jalphai, jujube, bamboo shoots mixed with pork and mix pickles,” Tokbipi said.

In her stall there are varieties of traditional dresses like pini- Karbi traditional sarong, pekok- shoulder cloth, vamkok- waist band, seleng, jir-ik for women and frock for children and seleng, choi hongthor- Karbi traditional shirt, poho- turban, jarong- sling bag and chepan for men.

Tokbipi has her own production centre producing traditional dresses as well as tailoring training centre under the name Kirsan Cutting Tailoring, Embroidery, Knitting Training cum Production Centre at Rongkhelan.

In 2017 she had participated in the Northeast Fashion Week organised by a team of fashion designers under the banner Northeast Fashion Week, in Guwahati, Dimapur and in Itanagar.

On the third day of the KYF, various competition, both traditional and modern were held.

Poem writing and drawing competition were held at Long Mirjeng Open Stage and at Semson Sing Ingti Open Stage respectively.

Debating competition was held at Semson Sing Ingti Open Stage, while Hachakekan –harvesting dance and Michongkret song was also held at Sing Mirjeng Open Stage and Long Mirjeng Open Stage. Playing of Kumli-eng was held at Longbi Chidu Open Stage, Sonsuri Kachingdoi- tug of war at Hemphu Mukrang ground, Bor-et song at Long Mirjeng Open State and kacharhe- mourning at Semson Sing Ingti Open Stage.

Extempore speech and modern group song competition were held at Longbi Chidu Open Stage and Sing Mirjeng Open Stage respectively.