KYKL cadre with arms apprehended in Churachandpur

HT Correspondent

KOHIMA, Nov 27: In a joint operation executed by the Assam Rifles and Police, one active cadre of banned Underground Group KYKL was apprehended near Haotak Khullen of Churachandpur district in Manipur on November 26 last. Based on specific intelligence inputs, a team of Assam Rifles and Police apprehended the KYKL cadre with one 9 mm Pistol and three rounds of 9 mm. The apprehended cadre was handed over to Kumbi Police Station for further investigation.