Labour Minister inaugurates new office building at Haflong

HT Bureau

Haflong, Feb 8: Sanjoy Kishan, minister for Labour Welfare and Welfare of Tea Tribes inaugurated the new building of the office of the Labour officer Dima Hasao near Haflong railway field on Tuesday.

Congratulating the people of Dima Hasao on acquiring the new building of the department of Labour Welfare, the minister is hopeful that the people of this district would be benefited by all the government facilities offered to the labour of both the organised as well as the unorganised sectors.

Narrating his personal experience of the plight of families belonging to such a down trodden section, the Labour minister said that the government is now offering so many facilities under various assistance programmes that covers medical, children’s education, marriage, death and many other areas of their lives. He conveyed that people in other districts are benefitting under such programmes and he expects the same response from Dima Hasao as well.

Lauding the commendable achievement of the Council under the present CEM Debolal Gorlosa, he said that under his leadership and with the guidance of the present chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dima Hasao would definitely be one of the prominent districts of the state of Assam. He also praised the dynamism of the MLA Nandita Gorlosa for all her dedication and efficiency for the development of this district.

Speaking on the occasion CEM Debolal Gorlosa said that inauguration of the building was like an eye opener for the people of Dima Hasao, as there are a lot who can benefit under the e-shram portal as well as the Building and Other Construction Workers Act 1996 (BOCW). Farmers and many other unorganised sections of labour such as in beauty parlours, hotels, small shops, etc. can also benefit from these.

MLA Nandita Gorlosa also speaking on the same lines said that it was an auspicious occasion for this has given an opportunity for the people of this district to know about the various offerings of the departments that will benefit the people in need.

The three storey building was constructed by the Housing Board at the cost of 1.75 crore. The construction work began in June 2019 and was completed by June 2021. Apart from the office of the District Labour officer, this building will also be functional for the office of the Labour inspector of Diyung Valley and Jatinga Valley also.

He was accompanied by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member Debolal Gorlosa, MLA Haflong (ST) LAC Nandita Gorlosa and NCHAC executive member Golnjo Thaosen.