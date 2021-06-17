Lack of manpower in BTC cultural department 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 16: The Bodoland Territorial Council cultural department has been facing a shortage in manpower for the last few years.

In an interview with reporters in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, BTC executive member for cultural affairs and sports department, Daobaisa Boro has revealed that the cultural department has been facing staff scarcity.

He informed that only 9 staff and employees are working in the department for many years which has plagued the department’s functioning.

He has expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow services and activities of the department due to lack of staff strength and human resources.

He has alleged that the cultural department couldn’t work properly due to insincere attitudes from the BTC administration during the previous BPF ruled BTC administration.

He said that the BTC administration has been preparing to extend financial support to the senior Bodo cultural activists and cine artists in days to come.

Boro said that the BTC administration will extend financial support to the Nrityakala and Ideal NGO Kokrajhar.

He has urged the Nrityakala Akademi and Ideal NGO Kokrajhar to render humanity services among the society.

He has assured that the cultural department will recruit officials within a short span of days against vacancies lying in the department.