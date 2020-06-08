Lady doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, June 7: Tripura Health Dept on Sunday confirmed the State’s first COVID-19 positive Doctor. She was on duty at Akhaura Checkpost for screening of arriving people from neighbouring country Bangladesh.

SDM Ashim Saha has confirmed about her testing positive and informed media that the doctor is asymptomatic and her health is stable. A medical staffer has confirmed that along with her, few more BSF personnel were also tested positive at the Akhaura checkpost and they have also been sent to Hapania Fair field’s COVID-Care centre under TMC.

But, the lady doctor has been taken to Bhagat Singh Youth hostel COVID-19 care centre. Talking to media, SDM Ashim Saha further said, “It is very natural that a person is working with patients can be infected by COVID-19. But the Doctor has taken the matter very positively”.