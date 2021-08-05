Lafikul murder case unravelling in pieces 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 4: All BTC Minority Students Union (ABMSU) has hailed the CBI’s decision to make public the names of three prime accused of Lafikul Islam Ahmed murder case on Monday.

Addressing the reporters on Wednesday at a press conference held at BMSU central office Bhotgaon in Kokrajhar, ABMSU general secretary Taison Hussain welcomed the CBI’s public declaration of prime accused persons and extended sincere thanks to the CBI team for their cooperation.

He has demanded early identification of main master mind of the Lafikul murder case and bring them under the investigation light.

He also requested the CBI to publish the detail investigation reports into Lafikul murder case as ABMSU and minority people are waiting for justice to be delivered.

“The CBI must communicate properly with family members of Lafikul to find out any political link in the case. The main mastermind and involved culprits must be identified and brought under the law,” he said, adding that ABMSU also believes that there are more people involved in this case and everyone should be dragged to the investigation table.

Notably on Monday, CBI publicly announced the names of prime accused involved in the Lafikul murder case.

Two of the prime accused Bhadreswar Basumatary and Dingkur Mushahary have not contacted their families since the incident. Bhadreswar Basumatary’s wife is still waiting for her husband to come back.