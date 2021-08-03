Lafiqul Islam Ahmed murder case: CBI names three accused

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 2: Four years after the sensational killing of minority student leader Lafiqul Islam Ahmed, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday named the three accused persons who were directly involved in the killing.

The three accused persons are: Rupa Brahma, alias Kejeng Brahma, alias Ramesh Brahma, Dingkur Mushahary alias Dao and Bhadreswar Basumatary, alias Bhadre.

Lafiqul Islam Ahmed, former president of All Bodo Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU), was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on August 1, 2017 at around 4:30 pm at Titaguri Bazar in Kokrajhar district.

The CBI also announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh per person for providing information that could help catch the accused.

The Central investigation agency also released photos of three accused persons on Monday.

The CBI had registered a case No. RC 2/S/2017-Kol under sections 120B, 302, 326, 34 of IPC and under section 25(1-A), 27(3) of Arms Act by treating FIR No. 492 of 2017 dt. 01.08.2017 of Kokrajhar Police Station.

“Any person giving any information regarding the above stated accused persons, leading to the arrest of the said persons will be rewarded with Rs. 2,00,000 for each person by the CBI. The name of the person given information will be kept confidential if desired. Information can be given to The HOB & Asst. Superintendent of Police, CBI, SCB, CGO Complex, DF Block, A Wing, 2nd Floor, Salt Lake-700064 Phone Nos. 033-23596118/ 23596119, 9051255109 [email protected] Police Control Room Kokrajhar- 03661-270667, 6026900824,” the CBI said in a press note here.