Lahowal MLA takes stock of Nagaguli erosion problem  

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 7: Lahowal MLA Binod Hazarika on Wednesday visited Nagaguli area of Dibrugarh to take stock of the erosion problem.

For the last several decades, Nagaguli area has been facing serious challenges due to erosion. Huge chunk of agricultural land and many houses were eroded by the river.

Talking to the correspondent, Lahowal MLA Binod Hazarika said, “I have come here to take stock of the erosion problem. No protection has been taken so far in the 3 km stretch of Nagaguli. In the next budget session with full Detailed Project Report (DPR) a porcupine project of Rs 5 crore will be allocated for immediate solution of the Nagaguli area. Geo-bag work will not be possible because it will take more funds. We need Rs 50 crore plus to solve the erosion problem of Rohmoria.”

“Every year due to erosion people are losing their land in the area. If we can protect the 3km stretch of Nagaguli then a huge land mass will be protected,” Hazarika said.

Every year flood and erosion ravage the Rohmoria area and the people take shelter in the relief camps. Due to marauding erosion, Rohmoria lost a huge chunk of land mass in the last several years.

Meanwhile, the state government has stepped up to solve the flood and erosion problem of Assam and already CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the deputy commissioners of all districts to take immediate steps if the situation wants immediate relief.

Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) general secretary and Doomdooma MLA Rupesh Gowala also visited the Nagaguli area with ACMS delegates to take stock of the situation.