Laika, Dhodhia villagers demand rehab of 1480 families

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 27: The people of Laika and Dhodhia village have set a temporary relief camp at Lezaihola Borguri near Tinsukia deputy commissioner’s office seeking immediate rehabilitation of around 1480 families living in the flood prone villages of Laika and Dhodhia since 70 years.

Laika and Dhodhia are the forest villages fall under Dibru-Saikhowa National Park of Tinsukia district.

For last seven days, around 2000, people are staying at the relief camps in protest against the Tinsukia district administration role for not rehabilitating the people of Laika and Dhodhia.

Apio Taid, member of Laika and Dhodhia Rehabilitation Committee, said, “We are living here since 70 years but failed to get any benefit from government schemes. For rehabilitation of the people of Laika and Dhodhia a 320 hectare land at Ouguri at Digboi range has been allotted by the government but now the Tinsukia district administration is showing lackadaisical attitude.”

“Sarbananda Sonowal led-BJP government has assured us that they are ready to provide land for the rehabilitation of the people but why the land is not provide to us for the rehabilitation. We are facing the wrath of flood and erosion during monsoon and the people have to live in relief camps. We are struggling since many years but apart from assurances from the government we get nothing,” he said.

Mostly, the people have migrated from Murkongselek area of Dhemaji district after massive earthquake of 1950. Since then they are living in the forest village.

“We are demanding water facilities and medical facilities in our village but till date we got nothing apart from assurances. The local MLA Binod Hazarika did not bother to solve our problem. We have lot of expectation with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal because after the formation of BJP government in Assam Rs 10 crore budget was announced for the rehabilitation programme. If our demand would not met at the earliest then we will intensify our movement,” Apio Taid said.

Nirantar Gohain, an environmentalist said, “We have started the movement in 2001 for the permanent rehabilitation of Laika and Dhodhia people but till date the people are suffering from lack of basic amenities and government schemes. Every year during monsoon, the flood ravaged their houses and they have to shift to the relief camps to save their lives. Now, the Tinsukia district administration says that they could not provide the allotted land because 8000 trees should be chopped for that purpose.”