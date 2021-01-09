Laika-Dodhia stir: Pregnant protestor dies at AMCH

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 8: Kusmita Morang (24), who had participated in ongoing protest demanding rehabilitation of 1,480 families of Laika and Dodhia forest villages, died at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in the wee hours of Friday.

Kusmita was pregnant and three days ago she was rushed to AMCH in a serious condition after her condition suddenly deteriorated at the makeshift camp in Tinsukia near Tinsukia DC office.

Kusmita Morang was the wife of Bisnu Morang of Dodhia Kuligaon.

The protesters have set up relief camps at Lezaihola Borguri near the office of Tinsukia deputy commissioner to pressurise the district administration for fulfilling their demands.

Radhika Chungarang, a woman protester said, “Kusmita was with us in the camp for last several days. She was pregnant and suddenly her condition deteriorated in the camp and she was rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital where doctors referred her to AMCH in Dibrugarh. Blood came out from her nose when she was admitted to AMCH.”

“Our protest will continue till our demand is not fulfilled. If government fails to provide us rehabilitation within January 31, we will boycott the upcoming assembly election,” said Chungarang.

Earlier, Reboti Pao (55), a woman protester died after she returned back to her home.

The two villages which are located inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park have been the settlement of families who were displaced by the great earthquake of 1950.

The villagers who belong to the indigenous Mising community, mostly displaced people from Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts have been residing in the two forest villages for last 70 years.

However since India’s Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 prohibited any kind of human settlement within a national park, no development has been carried out in the two villages.

Recently on December 30, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal constituted a committee to find a logical and everlasting solution for the rehabilitation of the households of Laika and Dodhia villages. The chief minister asked the environment and forest and revenue department to permanently rehabilitate the families by January 31.