Laika-Dodhia villagers will be rehabilitated soon, asserts Sonowal

CM attends TMPK’s golden jubilee prog at Jonai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: The landless people of Laika and Dodhia would be rehabilitated soon, asserted chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal while speaking at a programme in Dhemaji district on Sunday.

He also said that an expert committee has been constituted by the state government under the leadership of the forest minister in this regard.

The CM attended an inaugural ceremony of Takam Mising Porin Kebang’s (TMPK) golden jubilee celebration at Jonai Higher Secondary School playground at Jonai in Dhemaji district on Sunday.

TMPK is the students’ organisation of the Mising community which was established in 1971.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that Misings are one of the most colourful, culturally rich and intellectually advanced tribes of Assam and TMPK has been playing a very pivotal role in development of the students of the community while striving to address their issues.

He also said that Misings have always been an integral part of the greater Assamese society and personalities like Tarun Chandra Pamegam, Indira Miri, Dr. Tabu Ram Taid, Jadav Payeng and many others from the community have contributed immensely in the development of Assam.

Sonowal also fondly remembered his childhood memories in Jonai and said that Misings are very welcoming, generous, humble and dignified people. He asserted that the state government would take all necessary steps for providing constitutional safeguard to the Mising community and he urged associations like TMPK to inspire the youths of the community to acquire knowledge through education while actively engaging themselves in cultural and sports activities for achieving holistic development of the community.

Saying that the north bank districts of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji were neglected by the previous state governments and therefore, they legged behind in development. Sonowal remarked that north bank districts have seen tremendous growth and prosperity during present state government’s tenure as higher and technical education institutes have been set up here for rapid development of education sector.