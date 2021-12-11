Laikhuta Erected for Raas Lila

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 10: After a considerable amount of gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sri Krishna Raas Lila will again be organised from December 25 to 26 in Demow Public Playground. As such, preparations are in full swing and the rehearsal of the Raas is going on in Demow Jyoti Bishu Building from the last few days. The Laikhuta of the Sri Krishna Raas Lila was erected in Demow Public Playground on Friday. The organizing committee of the Sri Krishna Raas Lila has requested the people to be present in the programme.