Laikhuta for Gaonburah Association convention laid in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 20: President of All BTAD Gaonburah Association Dhananjay Brahma on Sunday laid Laikhuta for third 5th year terminal convention of the association scheduled on January 5-6 next at Khargaon near Gaonburah Bhawan in Kokrajhar.

For the same, preparations are underway with a two-day programme scheduled in Kokrajhar district. The convention aims at discussing various issues and grievances of the Gaonburahs across the four districts of BTAD. While laying the laikhuta, President Brahma informed that over 1000 Gaonburahs are set to attend the convention from four districts in the BTAD region.

He said that Gaonburahs from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts have been deprived of government’s recognition even after appearing in the recruitment examination through the BTAD administration. He informed that Gaonburahs in Baksa and Udalguri districts are getting salaries, but in Gaonburahs of Kokrajhar and Chirang have not been receiving their salaries due to the insincere attitude of the state government and BTAD administration.

He further urged the state government to take necessary welfare steps for bringing healthy development and welfare aspects in the state.